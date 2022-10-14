Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.26 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

