Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.78 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,423 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Paychex by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,871,000 after buying an additional 557,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

