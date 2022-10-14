Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $29.37 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

