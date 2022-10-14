Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34.59 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of W. P. Carey worth $34,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

