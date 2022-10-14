Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,408 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

