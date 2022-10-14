Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,408 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $114.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

