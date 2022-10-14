Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,902 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,002,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,084,000 after acquiring an additional 621,623 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

