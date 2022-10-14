Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,221 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.