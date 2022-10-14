Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,078 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $122.42 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

