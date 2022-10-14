Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,531 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 319,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

