Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,496 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $39,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

