AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

AMK opened at $18.21 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.96.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

