Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AML. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.20) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 91.36 ($1.10) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,890 ($22.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 540.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

