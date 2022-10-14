Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases 76,141 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15,197.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Friday. 1,360,902 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

