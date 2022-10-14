Astor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 171,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,473,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.05. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

