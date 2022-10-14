AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 286,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

