ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATN International Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. ATN International has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ATN International by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ATN International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

