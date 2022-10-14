AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,182. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,786,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 550,973 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 329.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 803,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

