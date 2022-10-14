Augur Price Hits $6.62 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00034235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $72.79 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.84 or 0.27651504 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010800 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
