Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $722,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,426,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

QQQ traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,667,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $261.03 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

