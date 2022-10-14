Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

