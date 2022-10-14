Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile
