Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of ATDRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading

