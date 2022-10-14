Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.72 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $228.75 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $15.91 or 0.00082340 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00061293 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015651 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025631 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001429 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007193 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000248 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,352,000 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
