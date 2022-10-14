Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to Neutral by Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Avangrid by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

