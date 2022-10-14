Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Increased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.82.

