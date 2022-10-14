Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AVY opened at $166.34 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

