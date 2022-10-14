Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $467.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.09 and its 200-day moving average is $512.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

