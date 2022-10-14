Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 19,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

