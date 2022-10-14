Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

