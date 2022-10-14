Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

