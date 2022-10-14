Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.
NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.