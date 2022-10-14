Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

