Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 16,348 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $154.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

