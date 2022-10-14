Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 299 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.
Insider Activity
S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:SPGI opened at $292.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.40.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
