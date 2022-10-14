Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.