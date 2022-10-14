Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $231.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.