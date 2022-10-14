Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $148,793,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,944,000 after purchasing an additional 454,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

