Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,454 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average of $278.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.