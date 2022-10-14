Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $294.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

