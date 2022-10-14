Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

