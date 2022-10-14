Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.78 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.81.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.