Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.

Aviva Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 268,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,847. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

About Aviva

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

