Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Shares of AXTA opened at $22.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

