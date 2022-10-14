Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AYYLF remained flat at 11.28 during trading hours on Friday. Ayala has a one year low of 10.75 and a one year high of 13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ayala from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

