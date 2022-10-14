Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 4.0 %

AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 769,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,549. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aytu BioPharma

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

