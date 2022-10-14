B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,736. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

