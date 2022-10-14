B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

