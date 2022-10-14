B. Riley Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $83.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $126.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.