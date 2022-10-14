B. Riley Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $83.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $126.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.04% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.
Novavax Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
