Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
BW has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 3.1 %
BW opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 2.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
