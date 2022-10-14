Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Cap of $41.66 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00017301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

