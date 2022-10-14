BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.24 during midday trading on Friday. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

